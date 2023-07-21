The government is once again promising Kenyans that the prices of maize and unga will drop.

In fact, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Crop Development in the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Mr Kello Harsama, says the highly anticipated relief will be significant and will come as soon as next week.

Mr Kello made the announcement on Wednesday following talks with members of the United Grain Millers Association.

“Today held meeting with members of United Grain Millers Association. Noted that by next week prices of MAIZE and UNGA will REDUCE significantly,” the PS tweeted.

Currently, a 2-kilogram pack of unga costs between Sh.200 to Sh.270, while a 90-kilogram bag of maize goes for about Sh.6,000 to Sh.7,000.

The government is banking on the ongoing harvest season months after it distributed subsidized fertilizer to farmers across the country.

Kello’s announcement also comes weeks after Agriculture and Livestock CS Mithika Linturi said that unga prices will drop to levels unprecedented in the past decade.

“Our commitment is once this harvest is done, the cost of unga will come down to levels Kenyans have never experienced in the past 10 years. The cost of unga will drastically reduce because we will have enough supply of maize,” Linturi said during the opening of the 3rd Agriculture Sector Network Summit (ASNET) at KICC, Nairobi, on July 5.