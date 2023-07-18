The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a warning to the public regarding a series of fraud cases involving the circulation of fake job advertisements through different social media platforms.

In a statement released on Monday, the DCI announced that the Serious Crimes Unit is currently conducting an investigation into fraudulent job advertisements claiming that the National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) is recruiting for various vacant positions.

The DCI said that unsuspecting job seekers are falling victim to the scam by submitting their applications to a fraudulent email account within a specified deadline.

Once the fraudsters obtain personal details from the applicants, a well-coordinated group of scammers, posing as NACADA Human Resource personnel, guide applicants through a process that involves making payments of at least 1,350 shillings before abruptly cutting off further communication with the victims.

The Directorate stated that while numerous complaints are still being reported, several arrests have already been made.

“The DCI Serious Crimes Unit is investigating a series of fraud cases where fake job advertisements are being circulated through various social media platforms purporting that the National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) is hiring personnel for various vacant positions.”

The DCI is now appealing to anyone who might have fallen victim of the trick to report to DCI Headquarters Serious Crimes Unit along Kiambu Road.

The DCI further advises the public to be cautious and refrain from engaging in such false job opportunities.