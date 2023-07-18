Winnie Odinga has issued a response to socialite Huddah Monroe’s recent comments concerning her father, Raila Odinga, and his call for protests.

Huddah had taken to social media to slam the Opposition leader, accusing him of leading anti-government protests for self-serving reasons.

The popular social media personality raised doubts about Raila’s authenticity, suggesting that if he were genuinely fighting for the improvement of Kenya, the entire nation would be united in support of his cause.