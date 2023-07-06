Elsa Majimbo says she gave her hard-earned money to charity to give back to society and share her blessings with the less fortunate.

The US-based world-famous content creator made the revelation in a video on her socials, saying she instructed her handlers to donate all her money a year ago.

“A little over a year ago, I asked them to drain all the money in my bank account and give it to people who need it more than I do. My reasoning was, as a 20-year-old, I couldn’t justify earning half a million dollars (over KSh 60 million). It’s on Forbes. It’s public information. I couldn’t justify that,” Majimbo said.

The comedian indicated that her managers tried to convince her that she deserved to be a multi-millionaire.

“When I came to this decision they were telling me, you’ve earned it, you’re so talented, you’re so deserving but other people are so talented too, why aren’t they in my position? Other people are deserving as well to be in the position I’m in today,” Elsa reasoned.

Majimbo also mentioned that she felt she had enough and had nothing to lose by extending a helping hand to those in need.

“I have more. And I will always have more. And I want my blessings to bless other people. Like I just didn’t need that kind of money to support my lifestyle,” she said.

Adding: “And don’t get me wrong, I don’t deprive myself of luxury, I fly first class, I like a nice Gucci bag, I love a nice Prada bag, but still, there’s more left.”

“I am so grateful for everything I have guys, every single day I wake up and I thank God for everything I have. I have been so blessed wow. I have been so incredibly blessed and I want my blessings to bless other people and I hope and pray that is something I stick by until the day I die – making someone’s life a little bit better because mine was made so much better,” Elsa said.