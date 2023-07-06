Mumias East MP Peter Salaysa has apparently come good on his promise of improving the livelihood of musician Stivo Simple Boy and his wife Grace Atieno.

Days after promising him a house, the first-time lawmaker has delivered a one-bedroom apartment located in Embakasi, Nairobi. This was confirmed by Stivo himself, who says life is now better.

Speaking in a radio interview with Milele FM’s Ankali Ray, Stivo said he was currently furnishing the crib thanks to Salasya’s financial boost.

“Tumehamia nyumba mpya. Iko sehemu za Fedha. Mheshimiwa nampeda, amesema na akatenda. Uwanja iko pia na kuna sebuleni. Yaani mambo ni mazuri. Rent ni Sh13,000,” Stivo said.

Salasya also plans to build the singer a house in his rural village in Oyugis, Homa Bay.

“Stivo is a genuine person and when I met him, I could see it and he has reached the end of his life and all I want is to help him not for clout but genuinely,” the MP said.

Salasya also encouraged Stivo to consider returning to school in order to acquire a new skill. “Steve nataka uende class. Utakuja uniambie pia unataka kusomea nini depending with your interest. Apart from your music, I want you to get a skill,” he said.

And that’s not all, MP Salasya also extended his generosity to Stivo’s wife, pledging to sponsor a short course for her and open a beauty salon for her.

“Stivo pia wewe unaeza rudi. Unajua haina haja yeye pia akae tu. Watu walisema pia instead of just short term we offer long term solutions so akishasomea iyo short course nitamfungulia salon.”