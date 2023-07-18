Following a two-week break to seek medical treatment after being assaulted, influencer Eli Mwenda has resurfaced on social media.

The ‘Man Talk’ podcaster assured his fans that he is in good health and shared that he had recently taken a vacation to spend some quality time alone.

Taking to his Instagram page, Mwenda expressed relief and gratitude that his surgery was successful, resulting in no permanent scarring on his face.

During the healing process, Mwenda took the opportunity to engage in introspection, finding solace in solitude. He reflected on his journey and utilized the time to participate in activities that brought him joy and inner peace.

“Man, it’s great to be back! Here’s a little glimpse of what I’ve been up to 🏝️I’ve had some well-overdue alone time to read, binge movies, journal, reflect, meditate, and ultimately breathe. It’s been glorious. The surgery went perfectly and my face is nearly back to normal with no permanent scars. We thank God,” he said.

The popular influencer expressed his deep gratitude as he acknowledged the overwhelming support he received from his fans during his absence.

“I can’t express my gratitude for all the beautiful messages I’ve received from during my time off. Thank you to everyone that sent flowers, cards, chocolates, and other gifts. Special shout out to my clients that have been accommodating and extremely supportive, I appreciate you & can’t wait to get created again! Back to work baby!”