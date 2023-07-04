Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has heeded calls from Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to join the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Mwangaza, who was elected on an independent ticket, announced on Saturday that her supporters had allowed her to join the President William Ruto-led party.

This comes after Riggy G had on Friday asked the Meru governor to join the party since they had supported her when she had a fallout with MCAs.

“I have advised the governor that unity is strength. She faced problems because she did not have MCAs or MPs on her side. However, we helped her. Stop working alone and join the UDA party. We are ready to embrace and work with you,” DP Gachagua said.

Governor Mwangaza responded during Ushirika Day Celebrations at Kaaga Primary School, saying she was ready to join the ruling party.

“The Deputy President asked the people if I should join UDA and they agreed. I have considered the request and this is why I have a yellow dress. Let the President know that my people have allowed me to join UDA,” Ms Mwangaza said.

The Meru county boss expressed her enthusiasm for working closely with the President to ensure the region receives the much-needed development.

“Once I’m in the ruling party, they will answer when I call,” Mwangaza said.