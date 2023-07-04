The Kisumu County Assembly is counting losses after unknown people broke into the Assembly’s chambers and stole valuable equipment over the weekend.

The Assembly’s clerk, Owen Ojuok, confirmed the incident, saying that the thugs gained entry to the Assembly through the windows. Ojuok said the criminals stole two TV screens used to broadcast live proceedings, an audio mixer, and a public address system.

The clerk suspects the burglary was orchestrated by individuals familiar with the local area.

“It is true unknown thugs broke into our Assembly and took away some equipment,” Ojuok told reporters.

While urging the police to take immediate action and apprehend the culprits, the clerk wondered how the thieves managed to gain access to the building, considering that it was equipped with round-the-clock security provided by both private guards and armed officers.

County Assembly Speaker Elisha Oraro also confirmed the incident, saying: “We would like to clarify that the Hansard records, which are of utmost importance to us, remain intact and have not been tampered with.”

The speaker affirmed that the proceedings of the assembly will continue without any interruptions despite the incident.

As the police carry out their investigation, concerns have arisen regarding how the robbery took place at the Assembly, which is located between the Kisumu Central police station and the Sub-County headquarters, without anyone noticing.