On Saturday, Edday Nderitu said she is not involved in any polygamous union as she confirmed leaving her husband, Samidoh.

In a social media post, Ms Nderitu explained that she made the decision to end her marriage with the Mugithi singer due to what she described as a toxic environment. She mentioned that her decision was driven by the need to safeguard her teenage daughter and her own emotional well-being.

“Lemme clarify a few things that were shared online and not accurate. I am not in any polygamous marriage as stated. I left the husband for whoever needed him more. I made a decision to remove myself and my kids from that toxic environment especially my teen daughter who unfortunately is the direct recipient of unbelievable behaviour displayed,” she wrote.

Edday noted that she has successfully provided for her children without the assistance of their father. She expressed her desire for a drama-free new chapter in her life as she embarks on this new season.

“I have managed to sustain my kids’ needs so far with no help and I am not regretting any bit of it. In this new season of my life, I don’t need any drama, I need peace only, I hope next episode of this series my name will be left out,” she added.

This comes months after Edday declared that she would not raise her children in a polygamous family.

“I have helped you nurture your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family [sic], especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10yrs, has no morals and zero respect to my family.

“I have asked God every day to give me strength to pray for you but today I have nothing to tell God about you, you have dragged and put me and my kids in an ocean of pain may you remember this day,” she said in February.