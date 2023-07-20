Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has firmly stated that the government will rebuff any attempts by the opposition to manipulate power-sharing arrangements.

The DP mentioned that he is committed to safeguarding Kenya Kwanza’s victory and protecting President William Ruto. Gachagua said he will work with fellow leaders to jealously safeguard President William Ruto’s victory in the August 9, 2022 polls.

“You voted and we won, my work with Ichung’wah now and the rest is to protect our leadership and the victory,” Gachagua said in Kericho on Wednesday.

“They(Azimio) are attempting to get the president at State House for talks but I am hawk-eyed with snares everywhere.”

Gachagua reiterated his determination, as the deputy president, to counter and diminish any attempts by Azimio to seek a handshake with the government.

“With me, just know that the president is safe with me and we shall support him to realise his manifesto, if they bring nonsense we shall deal with them.”

Gachagua, who accompanied Ruto to the launch of the Kimugu water project, asserted that they would take strong and decisive action against anyone who poses a threat to the peace and stability of the country.