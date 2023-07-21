Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has reassured the country that security agencies have successfully contained the lawlessness and disruption observed during Wednesday’s demonstrations.

In a statement on Thursday evening, CS Kindiki announced that the country had returned to normalcy after the anti-government protests organized by Azimio la Umoja. He advised Kenyans to continue with their daily activities on Friday and the days ahead and entrust their safety to the security organs of the country.

“Public and private sector workers, business people, travelers, and everyone is advised to continue with their daily nation building activities tomorrow and the days ahead, and leave the matter of their safety and security to the National Police Service and other security organs of the Country,” CS Kindiki said.

The minister also assured the public that all those responsible for the chaos that affected the country in the last two days will be brought to justice.

“Security agencies remain fully engaged with the situation in the Country and will build on the experience of the last two days to make sure that law enforcement achieves even better results tomorrow, in the wake of reports that organizers of the violent protests have incited the public to continue engaging in unlawful protests and violence tomorrow,” he said.

CS Kindiki mentioned that 304 people were arrested on Wednesday across the country in connection with various crimes, including looting, malicious damage of property, arson, robbery with violence, unlawful assembly, preparation to commit a felony, and destruction of buildings and infrastructure. These individuals were arraigned in various courts in different regions.