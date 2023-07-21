Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and six co-defendants were Thursday presented at the Milimani Law Courts.

The lawmaker, alongside self-declared Bunge la Mwananchi President Calvin Okoth Otieno alias Gaucho and five others, was charged with conspiring to commit subversive activities in connection with their alleged involvement in planning the ongoing anti-government protests. They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lawyers representing Babu Owino accused the prosecution of violating the constitution by presenting him in court beyond the mandatory twenty-four-hour timeframe.

The prosecution objected to the release of the accused, who were presented before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina slightly after 5:00 p.m., arguing that their release would endanger national security.

On the other hand, the defense counsels opposed the prosecution’s application, arguing that no compelling reasons were given to deny the accused individuals their right to bail.

Magistrate Onyina deferred their bail ruling to today, Friday July 21, and granted permission for Babu to be escorted to the hospital after his lawyers claimed that he was unwell and had been denied adequate medical care.

Babu’s co-accused, Calvina Okoth Otieno alias Gaucho, Tom Ondongo Ong’udi, Michael Otieno Omondi, Pascal Ouma, Kevin Wambo and Willys Owino Baraka, were remanded at Kileleshwa Police Station.

The bail application ruling is expected to be delivered at 9:00 a.m.