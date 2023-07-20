Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki says the police acted professionally during the anti-government demonstrations that occurred in various parts of the country on Wednesday, July 19.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, Kindiki said more than 300 protesters were arrested across the country during the anti-government protests.

“More than 300 people have been arrested across the Country and will be charged with various crimes, including looting, malicious damage of property, arson, robbery with violence, assaulting law enforcement officers among other crimes” he said.

CS Kindiki mentioned that the country remained relatively calm during the demonstrations, with only a few instances of hooliganism reported in select areas.

“Overall, the Police acted professionally and with restraint in the management of the provocative situations that arose in the course of the day.

“Except for isolated cases of hooliganism and breach of peace in a few spots in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Migori, Homabay, Siaya and Nakuru Counties, and Wote and Emali Towns, the rest of the Country remained calm and members of the public conducted their activities in the usual manner,” Kindiki added.

The minister noted that security agencies successfully restored calm, and he encouraged Kenyans to resume their daily routines.

However, the Azimio coalition claims that Wednesday’s protests were a success, and as a result, they have called on their supporters to participate in another round of demonstrations on Thursday.