A 30-year-old woman reportedly murdered her daughter and mother, assaulted her boyfriend, and subsequently took her own life, leaving residents of Nyangera Kambajo village in Bondo sub-county in a state of disbelief.

Macrine Atieno is alleged to have committed the murders of her mother, Peris Anyango, 55, and daughter, Eliza Akinyi, 10 on Wednesday.

Atieno reportedly proceeded to assault her 35-year-old boyfriend Kennedy Onyango before ultimately taking her own life.

Usire Assistant Chief Austin Bunde said he received a distress call at approximately 12:30 am, informing him that Kennedy Onyango had been subjected to an attack involving a panga (machete) and was in critical condition.

“We were alerted to the incident by a member of the public. On getting to the scene, we found the bodies of a woman identified as Peris Anyango and Eliza Akinyi locked inside one of the houses in the compound,” Bunde said.

The administrator said they found the body of the suspect hanging from a rope a few metres away.