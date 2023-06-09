Members of Parliament allied to the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party have voiced their intention to initiate impeachment proceedings against National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Led by Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, the Opposition lawmakers on Thursday declared that if Wetangula does not adhere to their decision to remove nominated MP Sabina Chege from her position as the Deputy Minority Whip, they would introduce a motion of impeachment during the upcoming week’s parliamentary session.

“We have decided that first and foremost to bring a motion of impeachment against the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula,” said Opiyo, the Ugunja MP.

The lawmaker signaled that the impeachment motion against Wetangula will be ready by Tuesday, June 13.

“We are drafting the motion, which will be ready by Tuesday next week. And we shall be asking him in line with the practice that he prioritises that motion so that we can dispel it as soon as possible.” Said Wandayi.

The MPs levied accusations against Speaker Wetangula, citing bias and ineffective leadership. They contend that his association with the Kenya Kwanza administration has compromised his ability to perform his duties impartially.

“This House cannot be run in the manner that is being run for it to achieve the results it is supposed to achieve. We think it is under the wrong leadership,” Wandayi added.

The Opposition lawmakers said Wetangula’s refusal to remove Chege from her position and replace her with Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje was a deliberate act of sabotage against their coalition.