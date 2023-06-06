A woman has filed a lawsuit against Mining Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, claiming that he is her biological father and that he should provide her with support.

In the court documents submitted on Friday to the Kakamega Chief Magistrate’s court, Yvonne Anono Omazi expresses her belief that CS Mvurya, being a person of considerable financial resources, has displayed a lack of interest in her welfare.

“The plaintiff (Ms Omazi) has acknowledged that she is an adult but further avers that she has demonstrated special circumstances that require assistance from the defendant (Mvurya),” said Edwin Wafula who is representing the 29-year-old woman.

Yvonne asserts that following the completion of her secondary education, Mvurya, who she alleges has never denied her paternity, made a promise to fund her college education but failed to fulfill his commitment.

She argues that she had trusted him, given his sporadic support throughout her life, but he ceased providing assistance once she finished high school.

Yvonne believes that due to the Cabinet Secretary’s promise to support her education and his subsequent success in securing a well-paying government position, she is entitled to share in his prosperity, even in her adulthood.

“Mvurywa is a man of means, having been a governor in Kwale County and now CS. Due to the apparent special circumstances, she is entitled to maintenance and sustenance from the CS,” the court papers read in part.

The court directed Yvonne’s lawyer to serve the legal documents to CS Mvurya within the next two weeks, ensuring that he receives them in preparation for a scheduled hearing.