Betty Kyallo believes women can achieve their wildest dreams as she aspires to emulate her role model Oprah Winfrey.

The celebrated media personality has undoubtedly achieved quite a lot; besides a successful media career, the 34-year-old has developed quite the business acumen in the personal grooming and hospitality sector over the years.

Speaking about how she has managed to achieve her ever-growing success, Betty Kyallo said it all starts in the mind.

“I believe women can have it all, but it all starts in the mind,” she said.

Adding: “You first need to believe that you can have it all before it happens. It is also important to understand that you concur one mountain at a time.”

The mother of one said she always wanted to be a television star and she went for it.

“For me, I have had seasons, I started with a small business, which gave me a little bit of money. I have always wanted to be a TV star so I went for it. This shows that everything has its own season,” she told Saturday Magazine.