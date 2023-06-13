Opposition leader Raila Odinga has urged his supporters to prepare to take to the streets to voice their dissent against the administration of President William Ruto.

The Azimio One Kenya Coalition leader said they would resume the anti-government protests after bipartisan talks hit a snag.

Raila claims that Kenya Kwanza lacks sincerity in the bi-partisan talks intended to address the concerns raised by the opposition.

“Out of good heart, we had agreed to sit with them (Kenya Kwanza), but they are not sincere. That is why we have resorted to going back to the streets to protest the government policies that are overburdening Kenyans,” he said.

The former Prime minister asserted that no amount of persuasion could convince them to resume talks with President Ruto’s team.

Raila said he would be giving out a signal in the coming weeks for the resumption of Maandamanos.

“You must be ready to fight for your rights. I will be giving you a signal and tell you when we will resume street demonstrations on July 3,” he said.

Raila Odinga also took a swipe at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for claiming that Kenya is a company with shareholders.

“The deputy leader of the Kenya Kwanza regime has been prophesing a theory that Kenya is a corporation. If some Kenyans do not have shares in government, why do you collect taxes from them? Every Kenyan citizen has equal rights and we will not accept this sort of discrimination classifying some people as second-class citizens,” said Odinga.

Raila also criticized a group of elected leaders from Nyanza, accusing them of supporting a regime that lacks sympathy for the suffering of Kenyans.

He was speaking in Nyahera, Kisumu County during a memorial service of the late Chairman of the Luo Council of Elders Mr Opiyo Otondi.