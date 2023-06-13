The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has submitted an application to drop charges against Lillian Mbogo-Omollo regarding the alleged misappropriation of Sh468 million at the National Youth Service (NYS).

In the application presented to an anti-corruption court in Milimani, the DPP has requested the withdrawal of charges, including abuse of office and conspiracy to commit a felony, against the former Permanent Secretary for Public Service and Youth Affairs.

The DPP has sought the withdrawal of charges against Ms. Omollo under Section 87 (a) of the criminal procedure code, citing that none of the witnesses who have testified thus far have directly or indirectly implicated her.

Additionally, the DPP states in the application that the payments in question were finalized prior to her appointment to the position.

Furthermore, it is mentioned that Ms. Omollo appointed a verification committee upon assuming office on December 18, 2015, which solely recommended the payment of pending bills that were deemed payable.

“That it is in the interest of the administration of justice and the need to prevent and avoid abuse of court process that the instant application should be allowed,” senior principal prosecution counsel Vera Hamisi said in the application.