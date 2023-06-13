Dj Brownskin(born Michael Macharia Njiiri) on Monday denied charges related to the death of his wife, Sharon Njeri Mwangi, who died by suicide on July 29, 2022.

The DJ filmed a video of his wife taking poison at their home in Kariobangi South, Buruburu sub-county, Nairobi. The video was leaked online in April of this year, opening a can of worms for the entertainer.

“In a heart-wrenching video tape released by a popular blogger on April 1, 9 months after Njeri’s remains had been buried, her last moments were filmed by the DJ as she emptied a poisonous substance into a cup and ingested without hesitation. She then slumped on a couch and called her two children to inform them of her impending death,” the DCI said in a statement.

According to the DCI, DJ Brwonskin sent the video to his other girlfriend living abroad.

A little over a week ago, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations arrested DJ Brownskin after he defied police summons to record a statement over his wife’s death.

DJ Brownskin appeared before Milimani chief magistrate Lukas Onyina, and was charged with aiding suicide contrary to section 225 (b) of the penal code.

The DJ faced an additional charge of failing to use all reasonable means to prevent his wife from taking her own life, despite being aware of her intentions to do so.

DJ Brownskin faces a third count of evidence tampering, where it is alleged that “knowing that his mobile phone with SIM card number 07**** which was in his possession might be required in evidence in a judicial proceeding, he willfully removed it with intent to prevent being used in evidence.”

The court entered a not-guilty plea and detained DJ Brownskin until June 15, 2023, when the magistrate will give a determination on his bail/bond application.