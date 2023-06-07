Former Kiss 100 presenter Oga Obinna celebrated his birthday by treating himself to a brand-new car. The comedian shared the news on Instagram while flaunting his brand new Volkswagen Touareg SUV.

Obinna turned 33 on Tuesday, June 6, and noted that he got bought the ride to appreciate himself.

“Double 3 looks good on ME!! Happy Birthday to ME!. I’ve gotten myself this small gift to appreciate MYSELF,” he wrote.

Obinna mentioned that he prides himself in having a never-give-up attitude.

“I’m one of the rare people who don’t know how to QUIT. Always calm, but alert. Relaxed, but ready. Smooth, but sharp,” the funnyman said.

The radio personality at the same time expressed his enthusiasm for achieving even greater things.

“Every next level of MY LIFE will demand a different version of ME. Now it’s Obinna 3.0 aka [email protected]. 33 HERE WE GO! I’m Ready.”

The price range for Oga Obinna’s new vehicle varies between Sh3 million and Sh8 million, depending on the year of manufacture.

Check him out in the images below.