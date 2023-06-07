First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto cycled from State House to the United Nations Office in Nairobi Tuesday morning to mark the launch of the Global Alliance of Cities for Road Safety and to attend the UN-Habitat Assembly.

Speaking passionately about her love for cycling, Mama Rachel Ruto shared heartfelt childhood memories of cycling with her friends in Kakamega. She recalled the sheer joy and exhilaration she experienced, notwithstanding the occasional falls. Mama Rachel recalled her bike rides to the market and emphasised how cycling comes naturally to most of us, transcending age and gender.

The cycling event was significant as it symbolised a collective effort to promote safe and respectful road sharing between motorised and non-motorised users.

Mama Rachel Ruto expressed her desire for clear respect and understanding between motorists and cyclists and envisioned a future where both coexist harmoniously. She stressed the need to cultivate a culture of care and empathy as roads serve different purposes for different people, including leisure, commuting and transporting goods.

“Our commitment to ‘Share the Road’ advocates the safe and respectful sharing of our roads between motorised and non-motorised road users,” said the First Lady.

Mama Rachel Ruto emphasized the importance of cycling in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), highlighting the contribution of cycling to SDG 3, which focuses on health and well-being.

“Our goal is to raise awareness of the importance of cycling and its contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Mama Rachel Ruto.

Cycling offers numerous health benefits, such as improving cardiovascular fitness and boosting mental health. It also aligns with SDG 11 by promoting sustainable cities and communities, reducing traffic congestion and ensuring efficient transport. Furthermore, cycling plays a critical role in climate action, aligning with SDG 13 and the global goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In her closing remarks, Mama Rachel Ruto called on individuals to use their influence to encourage friends and families to take up cycling. She believes that by joining forces, their influence can bring about positive change and make roads safer for cyclists.

The launch of the Global Alliance of Cities for Road Safety marks a significant milestone in the promotion of safe cycling and sustainable transport. With Mama Rachel Ruto leading the way, the country is taking a step forward towards a safer and more inclusive road environment.

