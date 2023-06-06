A preacher based in Embu County was Monday charged with raping a member of his church.

Benson Mwaniki Njuki of the Full Gospel Church Karurina was accused of raping a 22-year-old woman on June 1 at Karurina Village in Embu West.

Court documents showed that the victim was in a prayer session at the church when pastor Njuki attacked her.

The court also heard that the woman was kneeling while the pastor was dressed in his official church robe.

The man of the cloth is said to have subdued her and silenced her attempts to scream by covering her mouth.

The victim reported her ordeal to her mother, who took her to Embu Level V Referral Hospital where penetration was confirmed. A P3 form and post-rape care (PRC) form was filled and the matter was reported at the Itabua Police Station leading to the preacher’s arrest.

Appearing before Embu Senior Principal Magistrate Robert Gitau, pastor Njuki denied the charges.

The court granted the accused Sh100, 000 bond with a surety of the same amount or cash bail of Sh.50,000.

Magistrate Gitau directed the matter to be mentioned on June 11.