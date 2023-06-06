Free lunch is on the way for pupils in public schools in Nairobi, Governor Johnson Sakaja has assured.

The Nairobi county boss says his administration is on track to fulfill his campaign promise of constructing kitchens that will be used to prepare food for all 210 public schools in the city.

Governor Sakaja has contracted contractors to put up 17 kitchens across the Capital city.

“The process of grounding has already started. Learners will start eating their first meal when schools open in third term. We are aware that most of the children go to school when hungry, this is the reason we want to have a school feeding programme in all public schools,” Sakaja said during the 60th Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1.

In an update on Monday, the former Nairobi senator said the procurement process for the kitchens is nearing conclusion.

“Groundbreaking on the other 17 Kitchens will be happening soon as the procurement process is being concluded,” he tweeted.

Sakaja at the same time shared images of the first kitchen for the school-feeding program. He described the kitchen which is still under construction as Africa’s largest kitchen.

“Excited to see the progress on Africa’s largest kitchen being built right here in Nairobi. This kitchen leads the way by using 100% green energy through modern cooking technology. On track to fulfill our promise to our Nairobi children. Lunch is coming up soon,” Sakaja tweeted.

