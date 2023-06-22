The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered and returned to the public a government house that had been grabbed from the Kenya Reinsurance Corporation (KRC).

This follows a ruling delivered by the Environment and Land Court last week which found that the transfer of the house situated at Villa Franca Estate, Nairobi to one Irene Muthoni Mwaura was illegal, fraudulent, null, and void.

“EACC has recovered and returned to the public property known as L.R. No. 209/10611/173 I.R.No. 77586 situated at Villa Franca Estate, House No. 304, Nairobi which had been grabbed from the Kenya Reinsurance Corporation by one Irene Muthoni Mwaura,” EACC said in a statement.

The court also directed Muthoni to vacate and hand over the property within 60 days or face forceful eviction.

Irene Muthoni was also instructed to pay mesne profits totaling Ksh5 million, which represents the amount for the duration she occupied the property.

The court also issued the following orders:

A declaration that the transfer of the property from Kenya Reinsurance Corporation to Irene Muthoni Mwaura was illegal, fraudulent, null, and void. An order for cancellation of the transfer registered in favour of Irene Muthoni Mwaura in respect of the grabbed property. A permanent injunction restraining Irene Muthoni Mwaura, her servants and/or agents from alienating, encumbering, disposing off, wasting, and trespassing upon or in any other way interfering with the property except by way of surrender back to the Government.

The recovery of the property comes a few weeks after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) successfully retrieved a Ksh52 million bungalow in Nyali, Mombasa County. The bungalow was found to belong to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).