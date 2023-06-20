In the wake of the recent NHIF scandal, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has announced that a comprehensive lifestyle audit will be conducted on all National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) personnel to account for their accumulated wealth in relation to their income.

CS Nakhumicha said the Health Ministry will partner with the Ethics Anti-Corruption Commission to conduct the audit starting this month until the end of the year.

“We are going to commence an elaborate lifestyle audit of all NHIF staff, to ensure every staff can explain their wealth portfolio in consistency with their earnings. This will commence this month in conjunction with EACC (Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission) but will continue progressively to the end of the year,” she said.

The CS said that if the lifestyle audit reveals any inconsistencies, appropriate legal actions will be taken against the implicated NHIF staff members.

CS Nakhumicha at the same time suspended eight branch managers from the National Health Insurance Fund who have been accused of engaging in deceptive practices to exploit the public.

The CS on Monday directed the NHIF board to initiate investigations into the alleged fraudulent activities. She ordered the board to deliver a preliminary report on the matter to her office within 48 hours.

“I have had a meeting with the chair of the NHIF board and instructed him that they commence an investigation, including inviting the whistleblower, to share details regarding this ruthless cartel and ask the board to take action against the culpable staff,” she said.

“I have further made a special request to EACC to lias with NHIF and carry out comprehensive investigations to find out how these cartels syphon resources from Kenyans and NHIF specifically and I hope this can be availed within the next seven days,” the CS added.