Michael Macharia, commonly known as DJ Brownskin, has been granted release on either a bond of Sh200,000 or a cash bail of Sh100,000.

In a ruling delivered by Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina, the court determined that there were no significant grounds to deny DJ Brownskin bail.

The magistrate said there were no compelling reasons to keep him in custody.

Magistrate Onyina said that he had taken into account the pre-bail report, which, in DJ Brownskin’s case, was favorable.

“I find that the pre-bail report table in court favours the accused persons herein by confirming that he has a well know fixed abode by the state. This to me confirms the accused is not a flight right and l will grant him bond terms as per the law,” the court ruled.

The court at the same time rejected DJ Bronskin’s plea to utilize the previously deposited Sh50,000 as cash in Makadara Court.

The magistrate advised him to pursue the said money in the Makadara Law Courts.

Onyina directed that the case be scheduled for a mention on June 22 to review its progress and determine the next steps to be taken.