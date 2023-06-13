Kenya National team Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has unveiled the final squad for the team’s upcoming international matches against Pakistan and Mauritius, set to take place in St Pierre, Mauritius.

The traveling team includes notable players such as Byrne Odhiambo from KCB, Kevin Luke Otiala from Sharks, Cliffton Miheso from Police, and the Homeboyz duo of Robinson Kamura and Moses Shummah.

In addition, regular players Richard Odada, Eric Ouma, Amos Nondi, David Ochieng, and Teddy Akumu have secured their place in the final team.

Michael Olunga has been appointed as the team captain.

Harambee Stars departed for Mauritius on, Monday, June 12, 2023, at 10 am on a 5-hour flight.

The team is scheduled to compete in two matches, with the first one against Pakistan on Wednesday, June 14.

Following that, Stars will face Mauritius on June 18, 2023. These matches serve as preparation for the Harambee Stars’ upcoming CAF and FIFA assignments scheduled for November later this year.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers:

Ian Otieno Byrne Odhiambo Brian Bwire

Defenders:

David Ochieng Kevin Luke Otiala Collins Shichenje Robinson Kamura Amos Nondi Eric Ouma Daniel Sakari Abud Omar

Midfielders:

Daniel Anyembe Richard Odada Charles Ouma Teddy Akumu Joseph Mwangi Abdallah Hasan Clifton Miheso Victor Omune Boniface Onyango

Forwards: