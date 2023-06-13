A joint team of investigators from the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau and the Operations branch on Sunday successfully rescued two women who had been abducted a week prior.

The women, Erica Gachoka (26), daughter of media personality Ciku Muiruri, and her friend Shanice Agose (27), had gone missing on June 4 after attending a house party in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

Following the party, Erica and Shanice used the Bolt taxi application to request a ride to Kilimani. However, when the ride arrived on Rhapta Road in Westlands and they entered the vehicle, the driver threatened them with a hammer and sped off towards Thika.

Investigations were promptly launched into the abduction, and the detectives tracked the suspects who operated in various locations, including Nairobi, Thika, Ruiru, and Witeithie in Kiambu County. The abductors had demanded a ransom of Sh250,000 from each victim for their release.

On Sunday, the officers conducted a raid on a house in Thika’s Ngoigwa area, resulting in the arrest of two suspects, Timothy Kiragu (34) and Samuel Kipkurui (33).

After a brief interrogation, the duo provided information leading the detectives to Gatukuyu in Mang’u, Kiambu County, where Erica and Shanice were rescued.

During the operation, assorted crude weapons and counterfeit motor-vehicle number plates were seized from the suspects.

Meanwhile, the victims, visibly weak and shaken, were found locked up in a one-roomed house. They have since been reunited with their families.