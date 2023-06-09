The Director of Public Prosecutions will call a total of 35 witnesses to testify in the inquest into the circumstances surrounding the demise of Jeff Mwathi.

The case was presented for guidance before Senior Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday.

While providing guidance, Magistrate Abdul said the case holds significant public interest. She stated that the prosecution should be granted ample time to summon witnesses and gather statements to be shared with the lawyer representing the family.

The magistrate announced that the case would be meticulously scheduled for instructions, and she assured that new dates would be assigned for the investigation.

Additionally, the magistrate instructed investigating officer Clement Mwangi to serve all parties with the witness statements that will be used during the inquest.

Jeff Mwathi’s family and their lawyer Danstan Omari made an appeal to the general public, urging anyone with information that could assist in apprehending the culprits responsible for the student’s murder to come forward voluntarily.

Magistrate Zainab Abdul directed that the hearing will commence on August 10.