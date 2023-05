Akothee and the love of her life, Denis Schweizer ‘Omosh’, have embarked on a blissful honeymoon adventure in Santorini, the picturesque Greek island known for its captivating sunsets and stunning blue-domed architecture.

Coming a month after an enchanting wedding ceremony that left fans awe-inspired, Omosh chose Santorini as their ultimate post-nuptial retreat.

The honeymoon destination came as a surprise to Akothee, who said she had no prior knowledge until her arrival at Zurich Airport.

‘Mmmmm the best honeymoon destination from my husband @misteromosh. My husband said our honeymoon destination will be a place both of us have never been 不不I learnt about this at the Z羹rich Airport. And just like that see my love Life. I love Omondi The 7th,” the singer wrote in a social media post.

Akothee also addressed questions about her husband’s whereabouts, telling off her naysayers as the lovebirds soaked in the breathtaking views overlooking the Aegean Sea.

She wrote: “Kuolewa na Mzungu mjaluo ni Raha 不不不Wale wa maswali

1. wapi Omosh

2. Mbona hauendi honeymoon

3. Premium tears loading

Saa hii najua Your next question

“When is Omosh getting you pregnant 不不不不不不不不不Social media Polizei Mnangoja Baby bump kwa hamu na gamu 不不不不不不 I love how my life is your full-time job.”

In another post, Akothee mentioned they would be spending a week reveling in the island’s beauty while savoring precious moments together.

Check out Akothee’s honeymoon photos below.