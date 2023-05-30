Akothee and the love of her life, Denis Schweizer ‘Omosh’, have embarked on a blissful honeymoon adventure in Santorini, the picturesque Greek island known for its captivating sunsets and stunning blue-domed architecture.

Coming a month after an enchanting wedding ceremony that left fans awe-inspired, Omosh chose Santorini as their ultimate post-nuptial retreat.

The honeymoon destination came as a surprise to Akothee, who said she had no prior knowledge until her arrival at Zurich Airport.

‘Mmmmm the best honeymoon destination from my husband @misteromosh. My husband said our honeymoon destination will be a place both of us have never been 🤣🤣I learnt about this at the Zürich Airport. And just like that see my love Life. I love Omondi The 7th,” the singer wrote in a social media post.

Akothee also addressed questions about her husband’s whereabouts, telling off her naysayers as the lovebirds soaked in the breathtaking views overlooking the Aegean Sea.

She wrote: “Kuolewa na Mzungu mjaluo ni Raha 🤣🤣🤣Wale wa maswali

1. wapi Omosh

2. Mbona hauendi honeymoon

3. Premium tears loading

Saa hii najua Your next question

“When is Omosh getting you pregnant 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💃💃💃💃💃💃💃Social media Polizei Mnangoja Baby bump kwa hamu na gamu 🤣🤣🤣🤣💃💃🤣🤣 I love how my life is your full-time job.”

In another post, Akothee mentioned they would be spending a week reveling in the island’s beauty while savoring precious moments together.

Check out Akothee’s honeymoon photos below.