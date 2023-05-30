A family of eight escaped death by a whisker after law enforcement officers opened fire at a vehicle that failed to stop at a roadblock on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

A Police report indicates that Police Constable (PC) Davis Kamunde fired at a Toyota Sienta that was being driven by Dennis Mutembei Makembo – a KDF soldier stationed at Embakasi Garrison.

Kamunde claimed he flagged down the vehicle on receiving information from one Willy Kiema that there was a motor vehicle suspected to be ferrying aliens.

The officer laid an improvised roadblock using stones but the driver failed to heed his command to stop the vehicle, prompting him to open fire.

Police officers from Marimanti police station rushed to the scene and established that the soldier was ferrying eight members of his family from Nkondi heading to Mitunguu direction.

One of the occupants, 13-year-old Charity Kathure, was hit by a bullet in her right thigh. The class eight pupil at Mitunguu Primary School was rushed to Marimanti Level IV hospital where she was treated and discharged.

The other passengers escaped unhurt.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Tharaka South are handling the investigations.