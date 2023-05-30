Judiciary’s Chief Registrar, Anne Amadi, has suffered a blow after the High Court granted an extension on freezing orders for her personal bank accounts.

Last week, Ms. Amadi filed a petition in court seeking to lift the block on her bank accounts. She argued that she was unfairly condemned without being given an opportunity to present her side, despite having no involvement relating to the Sh100 million gold scam.

“It has not been shown that the monies were paid or even moved to Amadi’s personal account,” argued lawyer Ochieng Oduol.

The lawyer dismissed the assertion that his client engages in gold trading as entirely untrue and urged the court to revoke its previous orders.

“We urge you to discharge the orders and let the plaintiff’s sue the 5 and 6 defendant’s whom they admitted they gave the money to,” Oduol told the court.

The court will deliver a ruling on June 2.