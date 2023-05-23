The High Court has temporarily suspended the Commission of Inquiry into Shakahola deaths.

Raila Odinga, who is challenging the establishment of the commission, filed a lawsuit through his lawyer, Paul Mwangi, asserting that the appointment of commission members by President William Ruto is illegal and unconstitutional.

The opposition leader has accused President Ruto of undermining the authority of the National Intelligence Service, as per Article 242 of the Constitution of Kenya.

“The formation of the Commission of Inquiry Into the Shakahola Tragedy is a usurpation of the powers and undermining of the authority of the Senate which has already commissioned an ad-hoc Committee to investigate the Shakahola Massacre whose mandates have been duplicated,” the petition reads in part.

A substantive ruling on the case will be delivered by Justice Lawrence Mugambi on Monday, determining the fate of the commission led by Justice Jessi Lessit.

Lady Justice Jessie Lessit will serve as the chairperson of the commission, alongside seven other members, namely Lady Justice Mary Kasango, Eric Gumbo, Bishop Catherine Mutua, and Jonathan Lodompui.