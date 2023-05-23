New Life International Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero must be a relieved man after a Nairobi magistrate court granted him access to all his bank accounts.

Milimani Court Magistrate Benmark Ekhubi on Monday, May 22 lifted the freeze orders following the lapse of the 15 days issued by the court.

The court had previously given investigators 30 days to investigate the accounts but later revised the order to 15, which came to an end on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Appearing before the court, Lead Investigator Inspector Martin Munene confirmed that all banks had complied with the order allowing investigations into the preacher’s accounts. The banks include Cooperative, NCBA, Equity, KCB and HFC.

Munene also informed the court that none of the bank accounts were registered in pastor Ezekiel’s name.

The court heard that all accounts were either for the church or the school.

Inspector Munene also told the court that Safaricom had not complied with the court order allowing them access to the books accounts of the M-Pesa lines belonging to pastor Ezekiel.

He asked the court to summon the telco’s legal manager to explain the reasons why they have not honoured the court orders.

The matter will be mentioned next week Tuesday to confirm if Safaricom will have complied with the court order.