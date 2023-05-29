Mercy Kyallo answered some quickfire questions during the premiere of season 2 of Kyallo Kulture.

Have you ever stolen anything?

Yes.. someone was treating their boyfriend very badly so..yeah but not this current one.

Who is your favourite sister?

Both of them.

What’s your favourite show right now?

Bridgerton.

When was the last time you cried?

Yesterday…umm someone made my dress come late and I was too frustrated to talk.

What’s your biggest addiction?

I think mine could be make-up.

When was the last time you boarded a matatu?

8 years ago.

Tell me a secret

I love biting my nails

When was the last time you lied to someone?

Today morning. I wanted to unlock the door and my door was not opening I called the nanny and was like where are you? I’ve been standing here and knocking yet I was on the wrong door the whole time.

What’s the worst thing you ever purchased?

Rubik’s cube because I have never gotten to get the right combination, maybe I will.

What’s your last Google search?

How to enjoy…can I really say? Is it PG 18 aaahh no.

What word do you really misspell?

Debt..till today don’t ever ask me to write that word, I don’t know if there’s a p b or d in between.

What keeps you up at night?

Oh, my business.

Worst job you could ever have?

Somewhere in the kitchen, I’ll be bad at the kitchen any kitchen job and at cooking.

What subject were you bad at in school?

Maths…I got a C+ and I really did my best and everybody praised that C+.

What did you do in higher studies?

I did PR in marketing and strategy studies.

What’s your height?

umm 5’4..165cm.

What’s your weight?

Currently, I am at 86Kg but I am working hard guys in the gym and we will be reviewing that weight very soon.