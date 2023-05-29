Betty Kyallo answered some quickfire questions for Mpasho during the premiere of season 2 of Kyallo Kulture.

What scares you?

Being poor and a husband who beats me..me baby girl where will you beat? Maybe you beat other places, not the face.

Who is your favourite sister?

I can’t say I will never say that, I want peace in my home.

Who do you think you are their favourite sister

Gloria.

What’s your biggest addiction?

I think kissing Ivanna and she hates it, she doesn’t like hugs, kisses and I like to dance a little too much.

When was the last time you took a matatu?

I think probably 2009.

How old are you?

I’m 34.

When was the last time you cried?

On the show oh my this show makes me emotional.

What is your least favourite beverage?

Still water I like sparkling water.

What keeps you up at night?

Money.

What’s your favourite TV show?

Right now I’m into ‘The Crown’ cause I love the monarchy and all the stories about the monarchy.

What’s your favourite childhood memory?

Going to church with my family my mum and dad used to make sure we go to church every Sunday.

How tall are you?

I’m 5’6.

What’s your weight?

I’m 86-87 right now yes I have lost weight I was 94 msiseme ata hakaangi 80something.

When are we going to see you back on TV?

When they have enough money to pay me, that’s in millions but naelewa sai economy kidogo iko mbaya wacha tu nikae Flair, After shave, Summerhouse.

Worst job you’d ever have?

Being a teacher because how do you teach somebody to write? I can never do that job but I respect teachers.

What would you change about yourself?

My stomach yes I’d want a flat stomach and I’m not willing to go to the gym for it.

Would you consider doing cosmetic surgery?

No. I don’t advocate for it but if I ever change my mind msiseme oh in this interview she says …right now I don’t want it but in the future if I want to why not?