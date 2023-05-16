President William Ruto on Monday terminated the appointment of Josephine Mburu as the Principal Secretary, State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards.

This follows complaints of alleged corruption and impropriety at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

Dr Ruto has also revoked the appointment of KEMSA chairperson and members of the Board of Directors.

In a statement signed by Felix Koskei, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, the president also suspended KEMSA CEO Terry Ramadhani alongside other Ministry of Health staff – Martin Wamwea, Lenson Kariuki, Dr Pauline Duya, Livingstone Njuguna, Dr Charles Kariuki, Justus Kinoti, Cosmas Rotich and Anthony Chege.

“His excellency has been briefed on the complaints of alleged impropriety within the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) in its management and administration of various medical programmes being undertaken in conjunction with our development partners.

“The complaints follow the regular verification of expenditure by the Global Fund with regard to the National Malaria Programme that targets millions of low income Kenyan households within our nation’s malaria endemic regions,” wrote State House Chief of Staff Felix Kosgei.

Meanwhile, President Ruto has appointed Dr. Andrew Mutava Mulwa as KEMSA’s Acting CEO.

Dr Ruto has also reconstituted the KEMSA board by appointing former gubernatorial candidate Irungu Nyakera as the new chairperson.

Nyakera previously served as the Principal Secretary in the State Department of Transport. He will serve for a period of three years effective May 15, 2023.

Other persons who have been appointed to the KEMSA board are; FCPA Hezbon Oyieko Omollo, Mr. Bernard Kipkirui Bett and Dr. Jane Masiga and Jane Nyagaturi.

The President reiterated that his administration will spare no effort in rebuilding the KEMSA supply chain management system so as to secure efficiency and accountability in the provision of medical supplies.