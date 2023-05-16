President William Ruto has nominated Former Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge to replace Patrick Njoroge as the governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

The Head of Public Service Commission Felix Koskei announced the appointment in a statement Monday.

“President William Ruto, has, on the recommendation of the Public Service Commission, nominated Dr Kamau Thugge for appointment as the Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya,” the statement reads.

Koskei mentioned that Dr Thugge’s nomination “followed a competitive recruitment process carried out by the Public Service Commission.”

Dr Thugge is currently a senior advisor and Head of Fiscal and Budget Policy in the president’s office. He is also a member of Ruto’s Economic Council.

The former PS was in 2021 cleared of corruption charges after being charged alongside former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

They were accused of inflating a commercial loan for the construction of the Kimwarer and Arror dams in Kerio Valley in Elgeyo Marakwet by Ksh.17 billion.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji however dropped charges against Thugge; he was subsequently made a State witness against Rotich over the dams scandals.

Dr Thugge holds a Ph.D. in Economics from John Hopkins University in the USA.