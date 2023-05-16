Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua hosted the Vice President of the Republic of Colombia Francia Elena Marquez Mina, for bilateral talks at the Official Karen Residence, Nairobi.

They discussed various areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The Republic of Colombia has made progress in the coffee subsector and Kenya is looking to tap into the knowlegde on coffee production and exportation as it eyes being a major player in the sector.

The two leaders also deliberated on ways of boosting trade relation between the two countries including the introduction of direct chartered flights from Kenya to Colombia which will be an enabler for trade and investment.

“Your Excellency, on Bilateral Relations, Kenya wishes to enhance co-operation with Colombia in a number of fields, such as training in Spanish, education-scholarships, healthcare, culture, knowledge sharing, south-south cooperation and engagements in the multilateral arena,” said DP Gachagua.

He added: “Our Government is committed to further increase a two-way trade and investment cooperation between Kenya and Colombia by focusing on economic and commercial programs and promotion of business interactions between our two countries, ranging from the MSME’s Sector, the private sector and business management organisations.”

“Our Political Consultations have explored the need to establish direct flights between the two countries, which will be an enabler for trade and investment for People to People contact.”

The two leaders also oversaw the signing of two memoranda of understanding that will enhance the working cooperation between Kenya and Colombia and also enhancing gender equality and women empowerment.

Discussions are also in top gear to conclude the MOU on sports cooperation and six other declarations.

The DP also highlighted provision of technical support in health and the use of Bamboo as an affordable housing material which will go a long way in aiding the government achieve its plan of the social housing program and the affprdable housing program.

“Your Government’s assistance through provision of technical support in health, the use of bamboo as an affordable housing material, cooperation in Technical and Vocational and Education and Training (TVETs), Culture and most importantly Technical Cooperation in the coffee sector will go a long way in enabling Kenya attain her development aspirations,” he said.

The two countries have also agreed to partner in creating linkages between African Diaspora in the Caribbean, Latin America, and North America regions.

-DPPS