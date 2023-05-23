The court has summoned Safaricom’s legal manager to attend a hearing on Tuesday next week due to the telco’s refusal to grant police access to M-Pesa accounts associated with Pastor Ezekiel Odero.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) informed the court on Monday that Safaricom had failed to comply with the orders of the court to disclose pastor Ezekiel’s M-Pesa statements and those of his church.

Chief Inspector Martin Munene, representing the DCI, requested the issuance of summons, asserting that Safaricom was in contempt of the court.

“Safaricom despite being served with the orders on May 8, 2023, the telecommunication company has not complied with the orders of this court nor appeared before this court to give reasons for non-compliance,” Inspector Munene told the court.

Furthermore, Munene requested an extension of the freezing orders placed on the seven M-Pesa lines that are currently under investigation for money laundering. The purpose of the extension is to provide an additional seven days for the investigators to conclude their inquiries.

James Gachoka, representing the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), agreed with the DCI’s request to summon Safaricom’s legal officer to court to present justifiable reasons why the telco should not face penalties for being in contempt of court.

In addition to summoning Safaricom’s legal manager, Milimani Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi on Monday, May 22, 2023, extended the freezing orders of the M-Pesa lines belonging to Odero and the church to May 30, 2022.

The matter will be mentioned next week Tuesday to confirm if Safaricom will have complied with the court orders.