Kiharu member of parliament Ndindi Nyoro is the best-performing lawmaker in Kenya, according to a new survey by Politrack Africa.

Ndindi Nyoro topped the list of top-performing MPs in Kenya with an approval rating of 73.7% in the eight months since the 13th parliament assumed office.

The Kiharu MP acknowledged the recognition saying; “Many thank to all Kenyans and especially the great people of Kiharu for what we are able to accomplish together.

Nyoro added: “Number 1 Nationally is a great honour. Always phenomenal being part of the great team called Kenya. We are African and Africa is our Business.”

According to Poilitrack Africa, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino came second with an approval rating of 72.1%.

The former student leader was also elated about the achievement. He also sounded out a warning to Ndindi Nyoro that he would be going for the top stop.

“It’s a great honor to be ranked number 2 in the whole country in terms of my work in Embakasi East Republic. Lakini huyu @NdindiNyoro lazima nimshinde next time,” Babu Owino tweeted.

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa completed the top 3 list with a 70.6% Approval Rating.

“We have done much on the ground to improve the lives of our people through various investment mechanisms ranging from Education to housing program among others.We are not in competition but our resolve is to keep impacting positively to the wellbeing of our voters who trusted us with the mandate of serving them amid various stumbling blocks.I will continue working with relevant stakeholders including our National Government and County management to actualize our plans of improving the lifestyles of our people,” said the second-term MP.

Here’s the top 10 list of top performing MPs in Kenya according to Politrack Africa.

1. Ndindi Nyoro-Kiharu 73.7%

2. Babu Owino-Embakasi East 72.1%

3. Didmus Barasa-Kimilili 70.6%

4. Patrick Makau-Mavoko 70.6%

5. Maurice Bisau-Kiminini 69.8%

6. Tim Wanyonyi-Westlands 69.8%

7. Irene Njoki-Bahati 69.0%

8. Mohammed Abdikheir -Lafey 69.0%

9. Kimani Ichungwa -Kikuyu 68.7%

10. Reuben Kipngor – Mogotio 68.7%