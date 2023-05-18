The year is 2023 and the Nairobi City Council, otherwise notoriously known as Kanjo, has been stripped of its identity.

Since time immemorial, Kanjo has been synonymous with two things: dreadful public service, and medieval vehicles that should have been condemned to the Nairobi National Museum a decade ago.

We are not kidding, the rickety Kanjo vehicles have been in use since the 1980s. So old are they that they have earned the nickname ‘Tetanus Carriers’.

Worse still, some of them have windows that are often secured with a wire mesh; one would think they are being taken to Kamiti Maximum Prison direct.

Many stories have been told by people, especially hawkers, who have had the misfortune of being tossed in the Kanjo jalopies for nothing other than being a Nairobi city dweller.

But my digression aside, it appears Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja has moved to save Nairobians from tetanus and the trauma that comes with the city hall vehicles.

On Tuesday, May 16, the county boss flagged off 19 refurbished vehicles to replace the jalopies used by the city’s inspectorate and enforcement officers.

“These vehicles are not for luxury but to serve the people of Nairobi. They are the ones who are our priority. We want to give the city residents the dignity that they deserve. We promise to phase out all the old kanjo vehicles because they have been an embarrassment,” Sakaja said at City Hall.

We are still not sure about Kanjo treating Nairobians with dignity but the new vehicles are definitely a step in the right direction.

The new double-cab pickups were acquired in a deal between the Nairobi County government and Isuzu Kenya.

According to a reliable source, the county government bought the pickups at a total cost of Ksh105 Million, meaning each cost about Ksh5.5 million.

However, Sakaja has yet to disclose the cost of the vehicles but insisted that Isuzu was awarded the contract following a competitive bidding process.

Nonetheless, the new Kanjo vehicles are still the talk of Nairobi, with Kenyans on Twitter in particular, reacting in huge numbers.

Some rejoiced that they won’t be at risk of tetanus anymore while the daredevils said they could not wait to be arrested for a chance to enjoy the new rides.

Below are some reactions: