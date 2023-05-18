The year is 2023 and the Nairobi City Council, otherwise notoriously known as Kanjo, has been stripped of its identity.

Since time immemorial, Kanjo has been synonymous with two things: dreadful public service, and medieval vehicles that should have been condemned to the Nairobi National Museum a decade ago.

We are not kidding, the rickety Kanjo vehicles have been in use since the 1980s. So old are they that they have earned the nickname ‘Tetanus Carriers’.

Worse still, some of them have windows that are often secured with a wire mesh; one would think they are being taken to Kamiti Maximum Prison direct.

Many stories have been told by people, especially hawkers, who have had the misfortune of being tossed in the Kanjo jalopies for nothing other than being a Nairobi city dweller.

But my digression aside, it appears Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja has moved to save Nairobians from tetanus and the trauma that comes with the city hall vehicles.

On Tuesday, May 16, the county boss flagged off 19 refurbished vehicles to replace the jalopies used by the city’s inspectorate and enforcement officers.

“These vehicles are not for luxury but to serve the people of Nairobi. They are the ones who are our priority. We want to give the city residents the dignity that they deserve. We promise to phase out all the old kanjo vehicles because they have been an embarrassment,” Sakaja said at City Hall.

We are still not sure about Kanjo treating Nairobians with dignity but the new vehicles are definitely a step in the right direction.

The new double-cab pickups were acquired in a deal between the Nairobi County government and Isuzu Kenya.

According to a reliable source, the county government bought the pickups at a total cost of Ksh105 Million, meaning each cost about Ksh5.5 million.

However, Sakaja has yet to disclose the cost of the vehicles but insisted that Isuzu was awarded the contract following a competitive bidding process.

Nonetheless, the new Kanjo vehicles are still the talk of Nairobi, with Kenyans on Twitter in particular, reacting in huge numbers.

Some rejoiced that they won’t be at risk of tetanus anymore while the daredevils said they could not wait to be arrested for a chance to enjoy the new rides.

Below are some reactions:

Out with the old, in with the new. Happy to flag off 19 new vehicles that will aid in serving you better. In a short while the old jalopies (and attitude)will be completely phased out. pic.twitter.com/3JfquxPM3t — Sakaja Arthur Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) May 16, 2023

Hapo kwa attitude mumedanganywa — megalocornia (@Daudinemsis) May 16, 2023

Gari za kutukimbiza zimefika acha tununue viatu mpya 😅 — 🅰🅵🆈🅰🅲🅴🅽🆃🆁🅴🅲🆁🅴🆆🇰🇪 (@AfyaCentreCrew) May 16, 2023

Attitude, good behaviour, courtesy etc should match the vehicles. For once let’s overhaul the face of kanju. — Wanjiku (@sawanjo3) May 16, 2023

Well done Gvr..however let the attitude&manners of those who use them transform…some of City county folks need some make up classes&or training on service delivery that upholds integrity,professionalism&general civil mannerism! — justiceIBRAHIMMARUTI (@MAKOKHAM) May 16, 2023

Kwanza hii Mariamu yenu ya white na ile ya Blue imesumbua watu sana hapa mjini! Inatisha sana, ambia wazee wawe na utu kwa mamachinga wa mjini! Laz’ma iWork! pic.twitter.com/v7GnZ1pEoy — Ali ‘Mwamvita’ Manzu (@Ali_Manzu) May 16, 2023

How many hawkers can the new vehicles accommodate each, katika hile harakati ya bribe solicitation? The “old jalopies” were apt for the job? — Francis Njeru Mbaya (@FRNjeruMbaya) May 16, 2023

These Isuzu D-Max look good. Can’t wait to be arrested in one. — Bob Kababa (@bob_localman) May 16, 2023

Buda, juu wamezoea kuturusha watu 20 huko nyuma kama mifugo, hizi tutabebewa wapi tukishikwa na kanjo? — Shoba Gatimu (@shobanes) May 16, 2023

The old jalopies hit you and the first thing you should do is dungwa tetenus even before you are treated for the trauma. Keep up the good work man — Ouko (@_OukoJr) May 16, 2023

The countless times have been thrown into that jalopies 😢back then Weeuh I see them i get anxiety 😥 — JP (@MbeniaJP) May 16, 2023

Great but not long after you will see these new ones with reinforced metal bars all over ! — Clemoh (@clement_kemboi) May 16, 2023

The jalopies were a big shame to the county of Nairobi, removing them is a positive move. However, I fear the attitude may have been transferred from the jalopies to the new fleet. — Sankara(Crispus Wachira) (@wachira_crispus) May 16, 2023

Sasa ukishikwa hata utaenjoy sio unashikwa unaanza kuona kifo kama hizo Mariam za kitambo — Wakesho wa Makio (@WakeshoMakio) May 16, 2023

We honestly loved the Jalopies…hizi tukiona tunafika NRS mbio kulipa ushuru…those new ones do not inspire the fear in us to ” kulipa ushuru# imajin kiongos….😁…kwanza na kanjo sura mzee kama wale wa Kiamaiko…wueeeh!…unajikuta NRS mbio…. — Genfirm Pest Control Services (@civilianbae) May 16, 2023

can we bet this will be there in the evening arresting hawkers pic.twitter.com/vK5OhmwVfk — kim (@kajonee) May 16, 2023

Msieke wire-mesh, kama mtu ni mzuri mbona aendeshe gari nikama anaendesha jela. — Wisdom ❁ (@_WisdomBooks) May 16, 2023

Great bt are i wish they could be fitted with ‘secret cameras’ hapo ndo utajua ushuru huenda wapi @SakajaJohnson Pls the next phase get cameras fitted in them….Kanjo ni kanjo…there’s need for attitude change&instill integrity & order! — justiceIBRAHIMMARUTI (@MAKOKHAM) May 16, 2023

Its condition

Now After 2 months pic.twitter.com/wejheAhNdi — uncle wa Asali (@Jkchemboy) May 16, 2023

Tetanus gone — arthur nixon (@arthurnixon244) May 16, 2023

Finally the end of tetanus carriers — inderjit thethy (@InderjitThethy) May 16, 2023