The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and the Moja Expressway Company have announced plans to expand the Nairobi Expressway by constructing additional lanes to accommodate the increasing traffic volume.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the two organizations outlined the proposed upgrades, which involve adding extra lanes at the Museum Hill exit and JKIA entrance.

Additionally, they plan to construct a new Haile Selassie toll station exit to ensure a smooth flow of traffic into the Central Business District (CBD).

KeNHA and Moja Expressway have extended an invitation for public participation in the project, emphasizing the importance of engaging with the community to ensure the best possible outcomes.

The responsibility of preparing the environmental and social impact assessment for the upgrade has been assigned to Centric Africa Limited.

“Kenha plans to hold public consultations meeting in conformity to the provisions of the constitution of Kenya and Environment Management and Coordination Act (EMCA) Cap 387,” KeNHA and Moja said.

Last year, the previous government said the expressway would be redesigned to allow motorists from Westlands to exit at Nyayo House while those from the airport would exit at the Haile Selassie Avenue roundabout or the Green Park bus terminus.

In March of this year, Governor Johnson Sakaja granted approval for the establishment of an exit from the Nairobi Expressway into the Central Business District (CBD) at Uhuru Park.

Furthermore, he pledged that the county government would take measures to alleviate the traffic congestion frequently observed at the Westlands roundabout during peak hours.