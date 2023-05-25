Mombasa Cement Limited has reportedly moved the iconic wildlife sculptures located in various parts of the Coastal city.

This follows a rift between the company, which put up the sculptures to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the tourist town, and the Mombasa County government over a contentious directive instructing the company to halt its philanthropic activities at public hospitals.

The county last month issued a cease and desist notice to the company’s billionaire owner, Mr Hasmukh Patel, instructing him to stop his philanthropic activities and refrain from settling bills of patients in Mombasa’s public hospitals who are unable to foot their medical and funeral bills.

Mr Patel has reportedly been spending up to Sh2 million daily to release patients stranded at the main hospital and other facilities in the county due to unpaid bills.

But Mombasa County reportedly wants control of the funds, with the matter heading to court.

The Mombasa High Court last week temporarily suspended the order that barred the philanthropist from providing aid to patients facing financial challenges.

And on Wednesday, Mombasa Cement told reporters that it would be moving the famous animal sculptures to Kilifi county.

“We have had discussions with the Kilifi County government and Governor Gideon Mung’aro is open to the idea of us moving the sculptures. We are excited about the new partnership,” said Mr Imtiaz Sayani, the company’s community relations officer.

Mombasa Cement officials indicated that relocating the sculptures is expected to take a month.