Jacquelyeen Munene is a wellness coach, entrepreneur and a marketing consultant. She spoke to the Standard newspaper about the benefits of Serene Valley Spa holistic approach to relaxation and rejuvenation.

How did you make the transition from travel to your current undertaking as an entrepreneur running your own high-end hospitality business?

Making the leap to entrepreneurship and establishing my own hospitality business was a plausible move for me, as I have always been interested in wellness and hospitality. I worked in the hospitality industry for a while, learning the ins and outs of running a successful business and developing a thorough understanding of what it takes to provide excellent guest experiences. As I assembled more experience and knowledge, I realised that I wanted to start a business that blended my passion for wellness with my hospitality expertise.

Why did you opt to venture into the wellness business?

I am passionately committed to assisting others in living better, healthier lives. I believe that wellbeing embraces all elements of our lives, including our mental, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing, and that it is more than just physical health. I also believe that everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, should have access to wellness.

Have Kenyans embraced the fact that wellness is something they should factor into their daily lives?

Yes, I believe that Kenyans are increasingly accepting the notion that wellness should be incorporated into their daily life. There is a growing awareness of the value of self-care and wellbeing in recent years, and more people are taking measures to prioritise their health and wellness. This can be seen in an array of ways, including the increased popularity of fitness classes and wellness-related events, as well as the growing number of companies and associations that prioritise employee wellbeing and mental health.

Who needs wellness and what happens when there is a lack of it?

Everyone, regardless of age, gender, or background, requires wellbeing. Wellness includes all elements of our life, from physical health to mental and emotional wellbeing, and it is something we all require to live happy, healthy, and full lives. When it comes to body care and mental health, there is no doubt that many individuals are suffering from the negative consequences of stress, anxiety, and other mental health issues.

What inspired you to start Serene Valley Spa, and what was your vision for the business?

The concept I had for Serene Valley Spa was to establish an oasis where people could escape to, unwind and reconnect with their mind, body, and spirit. I was inspired by nature’s healing power and what a touch can have and I wanted to share that with others through the spa’s treatments and programmes.

How do you balance your responsibilities as a CEO, mum and wellness coach?

It is critical to prioritise self-care and have a solid support system in place. I make time for myself and my family every single day, whether it is trying to be home for dinner with family and spend quality time with loved ones or doing a workout, yoga, or simply a few moments to meditate. I also rely on my professional team to assist me manage the spa’s day-to-day operations.

What advice would you give to aspiring women entrepreneurs who are interested in starting a business in the wellness industry?

My advice would be to stay true to your vision and your values and to always prioritise the needs of your clients. It is also important to be adaptable and open to change, as the wellness industry is constantly evolving.

How has being a woman impacted your experience as an entrepreneur and CEO?

As a woman, I have encountered some unique problems and roadblocks along the way. For example, there are a few cultural and societal hurdles that can make it difficult for a younger woman to be weighed seriously in business. However, being a woman has equipped me with a distinct viewpoint and set of skills that have proven beneficial in my work as an entrepreneur and CEO.

How do you measure the success of your wellness programmes and services?

At Serene Valley Spa, we evaluate the success of our wellness services and initiatives in a variety of ways. To begin, we monitor client satisfaction with frequent surveys and feedback forms, which allow us to figure out areas for improvement and celebrate our triumphs. We also track client retention, which is an important sign of how well our services suit our clients’ demands.

Misconceptions people have about the wellness industry…

Many believe that wellness spas are solely for the wealthy and that the treatments are prohibitively expensive. That is not the case. Overall, I believe that Kenyan wellness spas provide a variety of treatments that are accessible and useful to people of various backgrounds and genders.