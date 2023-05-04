The Kenya National Highways Authority has completed repair works on a section of he Mai-Mahiu – Narok road that developed severe cracks paralyzing transport.

KeNHA had on Sunday announced the temporary closure of the busy highway as a precautionary measure for the safety of motorists.

Principal Secretary for Roads Engineer Joseph Mbugua said the road which serves as a key corridor, developed a severe crack after flash floods swept across the area destroying sections of the road compartments.

The PS who visited the area on Monday directed the contractor to complete the repair works on time to enable the resumption of transport after a three-day gridlock.

The gridlock saw motorists incur huge losses running into millions of shillings after the road agency diverted vehicles and long-distance trucks to longer alternative routes to allow for repair works.

Public Service Vehicle operators plying the route from Naivasha decried huge losses after customers sought alternative routes occasioned by the closure of the section of the usually busy highway for the last three days.

Amos Mbugua, a truck driver, lauded KeNHA for opening up the road saying that the closure caused major inconvenience and exposed them to huge economic losses.

Mbugua called on the road agency to rethink erecting a concrete flyover in the area which has been notorious for developing cracks during rainy seasons which paralyze traffic flow.

Another motorist, Kashmir Mokua welcomed the move to reopen the road but called on the road agency to establish enough water drainage systems to divert flash floods from ongoing downpours in the area.

The Mai Mahiu region within the larger rift valley has also been experiencing earth movements that have left parts of land with huge cracks that have left locals in awe.