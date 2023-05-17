A city woman has been charged in court for allegedly locking her parents out of their home forcing them to spend a night at their neighbour’s house.

Faith Mokeira, 24, is said to have thrown a tantrum on May 8 at their house in the Marurui area of Kasarani within Nairobi.

The court heard that her father, David Nyambane, returned home at around 8 pm and found his wife locked outside the house.

Nyambane reportedly pleaded with Mokeira to open the house but she declined. She allegedly hurled expletives at him while throwing household items outside the house.

The parents went to the Marurui police post to report the matter before seeking shelter at the neighbour’s house.

The following morning, the parents returned to the police station and made another report. This time, the officers accompanied them to the house.

Mr Nyambane borrowed a ladder from the neighbours which police used to scale the perimeter wall. They found Mokeira has destroyed window panes and other items, and arrested her.

During interrogations, the accused claimed her father had intruded on her privacy by hiring an electrician to make repairs in her room without informing her in advance.

When she appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi at the Makadara Law courts, Faith Mokeira was charged with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

She denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh4,000.