Pastor Ezekiel Odero has petitioned a Nairobi court to allow him to withdraw Sh50 million from his frozen bank accounts.

In an urgent application filed at the Milimani law courts, the leader of the New Life Prayer Centre and Church says the funds will enable him to run the operations of his school and church.

Through his advocate Danstan Omari, pastor Ezekiel argues that the frozen bank accounts play an indispensable role in providing assistance to children, the underprivileged, and facilitating the smooth functioning of the church.

According to the preacher, the seizure of his bank accounts has a huge negative impact on the church and school’s operation as the over 2000 students’ daily upkeep will present a logistical nightmare.

NCBA, Equity, Co-operative, and KCB banks, as well as the Housing Finance Cooperation and Safaricom have been listed as respondents.

“THAT this honorable court reviews its orders granted on the 8th May 2023 to allow and limit transactions made from said accounts for the operation of the school, church and ministry namely New Life Prayer Centre & church and Kilifi International School up to an amount of Kshs. 50 Million only,” pastor Ezekiel appeals.

“Imposing a thirty-day closure on these accounts is highly impractical, as it would leave a multitude of dependents destitute and without necessary support” his lawyer adds.

This comes a day after the High Court in Mombasa declined to unfreeze his 28 bank accounts and seven M-Pesa accounts to allow for investigations into money laundering allegations.