Fareed Khimani will host the highly anticipated two-part reunion of The Real Housewives of Nairobi.

The reunion episodes are scheduled to air on 1st June and 8th June 2023, following the conclusion of the 12-week run of The Real Housewives of Nairobi on Showmax.

During the reunion, the media personality, radio presenter, and actor will engage in candid discussions with the six Nairobi housewives: Vera Sidika, Minne Kariuki, Susan Kaittany, Sonal Maherali, Lisa Christoffersen, and Dr. Catherine Masitsa. They will delve into the drama and conflicts that unfolded throughout the season.

Expressing his excitement about the opportunity, Fareed said: “I wanted to be part of this because The Real Housewives of Nairobi is incredible; we haven’t seen anything like this in our market before.”

Fareed said he felt comfortable taking on the hosting role and considered it a natural choice to be involved in such an exciting project.

“I felt right at home to sit on the throne, and therefore it was no brainer,” he said.

Fareed assured RHONairobi fans that they can anticipate a no-holds-barred reunion, as he is determined to ask the tough questions that fans are eager to have answered.

Known as one of Kenya’s most recognizable voices, Fareed’s involvement in The Real Housewives of Nairobi is highly regarded by Eugene Mbugua, the show’s producer through his production company, D&R Studios.

Eugene acknowledged Fareed’s previous hosting experience at Kenya’s prestigious fashion high teas, showcasing his talent and charisma.

The filmmaker said they were confident that Fareed’s expertise and personality would be an excellent fit for the reunion, further enhancing the viewers’ experience.

“We knew that this experience and his personality would work well for the reunion,” he added.